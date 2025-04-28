7,587 Shares in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Finance of America Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $815,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $781,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Finance of America Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

FOA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Finance of America Companies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Finance of America Companies from $25.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Shares of FOA opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. Finance of America Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The firm has a market cap of $210.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%. The business had revenue of ($105.62) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

