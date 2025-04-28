75,908 Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 1.98% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 487,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after buying an additional 89,202 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 149,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 25,331 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,234,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of BSEP stock opened at $41.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.63. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $44.23.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.