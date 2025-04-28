92,801 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 2.64% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 272,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,589,000 after buying an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $682,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock opened at $34.28 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $30.82 and a one year high of $38.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88. The company has a market capitalization of $109.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

Further Reading

