AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share and revenue of $32.42 billion for the quarter.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. On average, analysts expect AB Electrolux (publ) to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of ELUXY stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. AB Electrolux has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

