Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Acushnet by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares during the period. Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Argent Trust Co purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 98,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after purchasing an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Acushnet by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Acushnet from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Acushnet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Acushnet Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLF opened at $62.25 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.31 and a twelve month high of $76.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $445.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.83 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Acushnet’s payout ratio is presently 28.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,985.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

