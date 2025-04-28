Aecon Group Q3 EPS Forecast Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Free Report) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Aecon Group in a report released on Thursday, April 24th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Aecon Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

ARE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares upgraded Aecon Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.10.

Aecon Group Trading Down 1.7 %

TSE ARE opened at C$15.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$974.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$13.03 and a 12 month high of C$29.70.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is -74.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aecon Group

In other news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.35 per share, with a total value of C$104,595.00. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

