Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 5,245.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 1,506.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Air Lease Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $45.84 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $52.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Further Reading

