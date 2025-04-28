Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.8% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accordant Advisory Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.5% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.56.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total transaction of $4,585,989.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

