Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,163,344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,352,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after acquiring an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018,120 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $188.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

