Amica Retiree Medical Trust Lowers Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.7% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.56.

AMZN stock opened at $188.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

