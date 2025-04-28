Analysts Set Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target at $20.75

Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.75.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ERII

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,182 shares in the company, valued at $11,326,593.88. The trade was a 6.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 21,444 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $330,666.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 111,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,300.78. This represents a 16.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after purchasing an additional 56,306 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 376.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 76,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Energy Recovery by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 109,847 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ERII opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.65 million, a P/E ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.05. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $20.27.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Recovery will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Energy Recovery

(Get Free Report

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.