Ares Management (ARES) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.12). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. On average, analysts expect Ares Management to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $153.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.08. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 183.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARES shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $216.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $187.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 78,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.02, for a total value of $14,998,848.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,523,000. This trade represents a 6.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 69,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.01, for a total value of $11,239,947.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,861,052.91. This represents a 69.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,113 shares of company stock worth $54,409,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

