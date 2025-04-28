Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Argan were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Argan by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 480,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Argan by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after buying an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Argan by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan Price Performance

Shares of AGX opened at $151.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.79. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $191.46.

Argan Dividend Announcement

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Argan’s payout ratio is 24.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $725,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,264.88. This trade represents a 30.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

