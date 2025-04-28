Ashton Thomas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,597 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 4.2% of Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 25,697,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,450,975,000 after purchasing an additional 14,636,057 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 176,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $1,510,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,933 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 47,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.96.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $111.01 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.21 and its 200-day moving average is $128.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.