Assura (LON:AGR) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48.64 ($0.65), with a volume of 1477332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.65).
Assura Trading Up 0.2 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.12. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37.
About Assura
We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).
Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.
