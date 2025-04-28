Assura (LON:AGR) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 48.90 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48.64 ($0.65), with a volume of 1477332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.50 ($0.65).

Assura Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 41.12. The company has a market cap of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37.

About Assura

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

