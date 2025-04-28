Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Up 6,600.0% in April

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 6,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Avant Brands Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AVTBF opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. Avant Brands has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.03.
About Avant Brands
