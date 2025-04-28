Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Short Interest Up 6,600.0% in April

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 6,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Avant Brands Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AVTBF opened at $0.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.65. Avant Brands has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $2.03.

About Avant Brands

See Also

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

