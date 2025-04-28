AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of AXIS Capital worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,786,435.50. The trade was a 47.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXS

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $94.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $101.42. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.17.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 18.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.25%.

AXIS Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.