AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AZZ by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 202.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AZZ by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in AZZ by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $85.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.42. AZZ Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.59 and a 1-year high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

AZZ Announces Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AZZ shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on AZZ in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Capital upgraded AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.71.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

