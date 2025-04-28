Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 390.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,283,064 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817,619 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period.

BBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.40 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE BBD opened at $2.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.56. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $2.96.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.46%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.96%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.67%.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

