Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606,551 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,762,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,538,000 after acquiring an additional 12,048,633 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,267,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,403,000 after buying an additional 8,514,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,421,000 after buying an additional 4,457,169 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,361,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,868,000 after buying an additional 1,642,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 133.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,929,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,477,000 after buying an additional 1,674,798 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHO opened at $24.38 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

