Bank of Montreal Can Takes Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EDIV opened at $35.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $651.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.36 and a twelve month high of $39.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.66.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

