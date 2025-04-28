Barclays PLC Acquires 370,568 Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 202.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 553,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,568 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bumble were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 270,093 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bumble by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bumble from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bumble from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bumble from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Bumble from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $6.80 to $4.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

Bumble Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $4.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.77. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

