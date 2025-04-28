Barclays PLC Acquires 409 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ALG stock opened at $168.15 on Monday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.07 and a 52-week high of $205.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $385.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W cut shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alamo Group

Alamo Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.