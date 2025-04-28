Barclays PLC Acquires 58,419 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 65.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Cousins Properties worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,609.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 473.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho upgraded Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Cousins Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.73 on Monday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.62. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 426.67%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

