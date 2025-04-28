Barclays PLC Acquires 8,467 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of CoreCivic worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreCivic by 318.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 86,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CXW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Noble Financial raised CoreCivic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

CoreCivic Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.74 and a 12-month high of $24.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.86.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 3.51%. Analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

About CoreCivic

(Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.