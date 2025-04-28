Barclays PLC Acquires 991 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $1,606,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of WTM stock opened at $1,745.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,822.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1,874.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.34. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,666.22 and a 52-week high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.11%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

