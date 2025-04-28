Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.20% of PHINIA worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHIN. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in PHINIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PHINIA by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in PHINIA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 832,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after buying an additional 46,919 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in PHINIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 98,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PHINIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 284,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHIN shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHINIA in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. CL King initiated coverage on PHINIA in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of PHINIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

PHINIA Stock Performance

PHIN opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $57.23.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 2.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from PHINIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

