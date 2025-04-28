Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,196 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APPF. FMR LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 881.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 597,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,411,000 after acquiring an additional 536,591 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $68,037,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 459,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,204 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in AppFolio by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 233,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,706,000 after purchasing an additional 162,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,195,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $214.81 per share, with a total value of $2,078,931.18. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,977.06. This represents a -150.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total value of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,212,440.48. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Stock Down 18.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $192.02 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 0.86.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on AppFolio from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp cut AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppFolio

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.