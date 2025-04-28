Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Benchmark Electronics worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 569.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 416,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,638,000 after purchasing an additional 354,567 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 815,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,024,000 after purchasing an additional 253,730 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,153,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,358,000 after purchasing an additional 166,967 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $5,302,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeff Benck sold 6,000 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $232,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 448,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,398,347.60. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $38.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.83. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.52 and a 52 week high of $52.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.21.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.68%.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.