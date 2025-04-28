Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 530,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,188 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $4,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 33,450 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 105,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 105,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LXP opened at $7.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.70. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.18. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $100.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.57 million. Analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 415.38%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

