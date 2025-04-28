Barclays PLC Buys 17,264 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of Flywire worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLYW. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Flywire by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 96,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 74,465 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,087,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,238,000 after purchasing an additional 781,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 110,124 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLYW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Flywire from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Flywire from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 5,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $55,671.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 247,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,414.88. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Howard bought 8,889 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,245.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,623.80. This represents a 40.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flywire Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $8.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.85 million. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%. Research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Further Reading

