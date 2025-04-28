Barclays PLC Buys 19,251 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.76% of Surmodics worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Surmodics by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new stake in Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Surmodics by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRDX opened at $29.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $42.44.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

