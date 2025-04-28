Barclays PLC Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,292 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1,830.2% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 28,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $520,000. TME Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,273,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 30,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 84,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $62.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

