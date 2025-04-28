Barclays PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,630 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.07% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,503,000 after purchasing an additional 49,256 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,167,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,835,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 712,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,938,000 after buying an additional 86,793 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,857,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,812,000 after acquiring an additional 29,025 shares during the period.

SITE opened at $115.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.88 and a 200 day moving average of $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $165.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.62.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SITE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

