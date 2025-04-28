Barclays PLC Grows Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,243 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of Central Garden & Pet worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Central Garden & Pet

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,267.46. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 1.6 %

CENTA stock opened at $30.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

