Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,107,000 after buying an additional 32,709 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 568,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,769,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 73,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAND. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bandwidth

In other news, General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 9,878 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $150,540.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,319. The trade was a 18.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford sold 24,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $377,861.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,926.10. This represents a 17.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,721 shares of company stock valued at $992,965 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $12.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.86. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The stock has a market cap of $363.24 million, a P/E ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $209.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bandwidth

(Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.