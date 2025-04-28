Barclays PLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 240,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $586,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth about $3,000,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Magnite by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,062,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Insider Activity at Magnite

In other news, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 132,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,544. This trade represents a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 15,499 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $244,109.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,219,579.50. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 244,905 shares of company stock worth $4,718,855 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGNI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Magnite

Magnite Price Performance

MGNI stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.22 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.83.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Magnite had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnite Profile

(Free Report)

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.