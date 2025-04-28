Barclays PLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,849 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital
In other Ready Capital news, insider Adam Zausmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,989.10. This represents a 3.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on Ready Capital
Ready Capital Price Performance
RC stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $757.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Ready Capital Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.94%.
Ready Capital Profile
Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ready Capital
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.