Barclays PLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 570,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,849 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ready Capital were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 109,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, insider Adam Zausmer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,989.10. This represents a 3.44 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Ready Capital Price Performance

RC stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.36. Ready Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The stock has a market cap of $757.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Ready Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.94%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

