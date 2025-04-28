Barclays PLC Has $3.95 Million Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,537 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.19% of NeoGenomics worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 788.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 203.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.41. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.48.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NEO. Bank of America reduced their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

