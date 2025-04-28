Barclays PLC Has $4.02 Million Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 119,599 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $4,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $7,655,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rangeley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at $1,145,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.78.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of JACK stock opened at $24.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.21 million, a P/E ratio of -12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $469.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.63%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

