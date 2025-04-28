Barclays PLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 133,317 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Viavi Solutions worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 44.1% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 39.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 545,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 153,745 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.50. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $160,990.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,057.48. This represents a 20.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $149,944.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,164 shares of company stock valued at $411,122 over the last three months. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.60 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.28.

About Viavi Solutions

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

Featured Stories

