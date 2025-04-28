Barclays PLC Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 380,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,724 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 418,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 78,562 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,020,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,434,000 after buying an additional 96,573 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Stock Performance

Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 38.96, a quick ratio of 38.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.44. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Ladder Capital Announces Dividend

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 21.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley raised Ladder Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

