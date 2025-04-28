Barclays PLC Has $4.26 Million Stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 204.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of HashiCorp worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCP opened at $34.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $34.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.28.

HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

