Barclays PLC Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,307 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,928,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,429,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 281,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 215,283 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $5.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $6.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXRX. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.20.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

