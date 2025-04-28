Barclays PLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of J&J Snack Foods worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,457,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $128.52 on Monday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $116.60 and a 12 month high of $180.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.86.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.29). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Equities analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

JJSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

