Barclays PLC Has $4 Million Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 35,411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Gibraltar Industries by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.22. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $81.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.