Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,499,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,512,000 after purchasing an additional 23,159 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 90,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Brookfield from $83.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

Brookfield Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Brookfield stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 177.77 and a beta of 1.60. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

