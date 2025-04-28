Barclays PLC Increases Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 83.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,105 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Weatherford International by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Depinder Sandhu sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $929,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,517.72. This trade represents a 61.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $2,944,895.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,272,507.23. This represents a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,930 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $42.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.80. Weatherford International plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.74 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weatherford International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Weatherford International Profile

(Free Report)

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

