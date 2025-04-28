Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.20% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.46. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $51.91.

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

