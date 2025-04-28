Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CON – Free Report) by 530.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,579 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent worth $3,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $11,122,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter worth $3,336,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Concentra Group Holdings Parent in the third quarter valued at $46,003,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Concentra Group Holdings Parent during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of CON opened at $21.24 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.07.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent ( NYSE:CON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Concentra Group Holdings Parent from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Concentra Group Holdings Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics.

